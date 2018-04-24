Harold Lavon ‘Jake’ Haneline

His legacy . . . Harold “Jake” Haneline, 85, passed away April 19, 2018. He was born on November 30, 1932, in Marmaduke, Ark., to Dennis and Clara (Morgan) Haneline. Jake married the love of his life, Priscilla Patrick on February 13, 1969, in Bloomfield, Mich. Jake worked for General Motors retiring after 28 years. He enjoyed working in his yard, golfing and going to casinos. Jake loved his family and enjoyed giving them a hard time . . . especially when he was done talking on the phone saying “I’m done” and hanging up. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

His family . . . Jake will be missed by his four children, Rodney (Karen) Haneline, Lori (Trevor) Sanford, Denise (Cal Summers) Coppernoll and Kenneth (Amy) Haneline; six grandchildren, Josh, Sierra, Tanner, Keaton, Avery and Jake; and son-in-law, Lenny Methner. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Priscilla; daughter, Linda Methner; brother, Wayne and sister, Doris Jean.

His farewell . . . Jake’s family and friends gathered for his farewell, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association or American Cancer Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Jake’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.