Gordon M. Crocker,81 of Onsted, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health Hospice Home in Jackson.

He was born on December 1, 1936, in Fairmont, Minn., the son of George R. and Gretchen R. (Clark) Crocker. Gordon graduated from Burnettsville High School in Indiana in 1954. He married Carol Schlegelmilch on June 30, 1957, in Idaville, Ind. and she survives.Gordon graduated from Adrian College in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science in Education and later earned his Master’s in Education from Eastern Michigan University. He worked as a telegrapher and ticket agent with the Wabash Railroad while at Adrian College. He retired from Tecumseh Public Schools after teaching junior high science for 38 years. For several years, Gordon coached Pee Wee and Little League in Onsted, as well as football, basketball, and wrestling at Tecumseh Junior High. He enjoyed fishing with his brothers, Steve and Mike, tinkering and restoring his 1957 T-Bird, and his favorite activity was singing with his family in three and four-part harmony.

Gordon is also survived by his four children, Gigi (Steve) Krygier of Traverse City, Marty (Jeff) Hubbard of Onsted, Gayle (Dale) Smith of Onsted, and Gregg (Susan) Crocker of Howell; ten grandchildren, Kyla, Kelyn and Sean Krygier; Crystal, Caitlyn, Carly and Collin Hubbard; Kelsey and McKenna Smith; and Alexis Crocker; two great-grandchildren, Rylan and Jax; brother, Mike (Donna) Crocker of Bradenton, Fla.; sister-in-law, Carolyn Crocker of Russiaville, Ind.; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his canine buddy and sidekick Bear. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve Crocker.

Funeral Services for Gordon was held on Monday, April 23, 2018, at the Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted with Rev. Greg Grotbeck officiating. Burial followed at Maple Shade Cemetery in Onsted. Memorials are suggested to the Lenawee County Humane Society or hospices of Lenawee or Jackson County. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Condolences and messages of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.