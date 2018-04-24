Gromer Wayne Hessemer, 103, passed away April 22, 2018. He is survived by his wife Mary Lou Hessemer, the second love of his life, whom he married on August 28, 2003, at the age of 89. Love is not only for the young.

Commander Hessemer was a veteran of World War II and Korea, commanding ships in both conflicts. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with V device for heroism in WW II. He served as the Commander of the Naval Reserve Center in Jackson, which was once located on West Avenue, and as the credit manager of the Sears store located on Michigan Avenue.

An accomplished artist, he leaves over 80 paintings with his family and many friends. His artistic talents began when he provided the illustrations in his Jackson High School 1930 yearbook.

Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Jerry (who passed away at 13 months) and Thelma Yeoman Hessemer, his wife of 56 years. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gordon, Bernard, and Larry and his parents. He is survived by his brother, Charles; sister, Janet Lazaroff; daughter, Joy (Walter) Reed; and sons, Max (Sally), Scott, and David (Angie) Gormley. He will be missed by the grandchildren of his first marriage, Ron and Cyndi Reed; and the grandchildren of his second marriage, Shannon, Carson, Cramer, Garrett, Alyssa and Justin, and six great-grandchildren. He especially enjoyed frequent visits from four of his nieces, Sharon, Julie, Deborah, and Nancy.

Wayne’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Brooklyn Living Center, Ridgecrest Health Campus, and Great Lakes Hospice for the special care they gave to Wayne. We invite friends and family to share memories in a celebration of his life at the Cornerstone Church in Brooklyn on Monday, April 30. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. The celebration of Wayne’s 103-year life will begin at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Great Lakes Hospice. Please leave a message of comfort for Wayne’s family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.