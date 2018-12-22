Hans Fritz Schirmacher, 92, of Clinton, Mich., passed away, December 13, 2018, at home surrounded by his family under the care of Hospice of Lenawee. Hans was born March 2, 1926, in Konigsberg, Germany, the son of Fritz and Johanna (Rahnenfuhter) Schirmacher. Hans graduated from Brooklyn High School in June of 1944 and was president of his class. Three months later, he was drafted and served in the U.S. Navy during WW II from 1944-1946 as a radioman aboard ship.

In June of 1946, he returned home, married and started a family. Hans was a watchmaker by trade and worked many years at Berndt’s Jewelry in Adrian. He then moved to Florida in 1979 to be with his parents and continued to work as a watchmaker until he retired. After the death of his parents, he returned to Michigan to be near his children. He was a member of Grace Ministries Seventh Day Adventist Church in Blissfield, Mich. He was also a member of the Brooklyn American Legion Post 315.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Halchishak) Schirmacher; his children, Pamela (Dennis) Eberenz of Brooklyn, Eric (Debbie) Schirmacher of Brooklyn and Denine (Duaine) Wells of Tecumseh; twelve grandchildren, Kevin (Victoria) Eberenz, Kelly Eberenz, Kacie Eberenz, Fritz (Julie) Schirmacher, Jessica (Rich) Trail, Ryan (Melissa) Schirmacher, Andy (Angie) Schirmacher, Spencer (Katie) Schirmacher, Gabe Schirmacher, Joseph Wells, Travis (Andrea) Wells and Amanda (Mike) Wines; twenty one great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Johanna Schirmacher, one sister, Renate “Rena” Eastman, and nephew, Carter Gustwiller.

Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 17, 2018, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy, Adrian, Mich. Burial followed at Riverside Cemetery in Clinton with Military Honors performed by the Brooklyn American Legion. Visitation was also held on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the Brooklyn American Legion Post 315. www.PurseFuneralHome.com