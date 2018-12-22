Marion L. Silkworth passed away on December 13, 2018. He was born on August 26, 1924, in Brooklyn, Mich., to Luther and Alice (Armstrong) Silkworth. Marion graduated from Brooklyn High School as class president in 1942. The next year, he enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably in WW II. He was a Corporal in the 815th Anti-aircraft Artillery Battalion, which supported General George S. Patton’s operations throughout Europe. Following his Army discharge, Marion married Joyce Elaine Heselschwerdt on June 19, 1948, in Napoleon, Mich. After he earned a degree in teaching, they moved to Livonia. He taught math and industrial arts in Livonia Public Schools for 32 years. In his retirement, he enjoyed working at an Anderson Window Outlet store and spending time at their cottage on Long Lake in Hillman, Mich.

In early 2000, Marion and Joyce returned to the Napoleon area and built a home on the property that was part of Joyce’s family farm. They became very active in Brookside United Methodist Church. Marion served as a trustee and was involved in numerous projects. He joined a local group of woodcarvers and his carvings will be treasured by his family. He was a member of the Wilber-Bartlett American Legion Post in Brooklyn and a lifetime member of the NEA.

Marion is survived by his wife, Joyce; his children, Pamela (Charles) Schultz, Gary (Carol) Silkworth, Gordon (Julie) Silkworth; grandchildren, Amanda, and Michael Silkworth, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Chester and Robert Silkworth. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service was held on Monday, December 17 at Brookside United Methodist Church (4000 Francis Street, Jackson, Mich.). Visitation was held at 10 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Brookside UMC.

