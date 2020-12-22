Grace Neeb, 92, died Friday, December 18, at the home of her daughter. She was born July 26, 1928, in Gladwin, Mich., to Arthur and Adella (Gatz) Kranich.

She is survived by a daughter, Sue (Galen Miller) Neeb, Goshen; three sons, Len (Denise) Neeb, Battle Creek, Mich., Lee Neeb and Lew (JoAnn) Neeb, both of Brooklyn, Mich.; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a sister, Arwilda Cushman, Goshen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leon Neeb, and a sister, Evelyn Farris.

Grace graduated from Huntington College in 1949 with an associate degree in bookkeeping. She worked in several bookkeeping jobs during her life, but her main occupation was a homemaker. She took her Christian faith very seriously and was an unfailingly hospitable and gracious good neighbor to those who crossed her path. She was a very active member of Heart O’ the Lakes United Brethren Church in Brooklyn for many years. She had also been active in the Onsted Baptist Church, Onsted, Mich., for some years. She moved to Waterford Crossing in Goshen in 2013. While in Goshen, she attended the Prarieview Missionary Church as she was able.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday, December 21, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Michael’s/ Cambridge Junction Cemetery, Brooklyn, Mich.

A memorial service will be held in August 2021.

Memorials may be directed to one of her churches, Compassion International or Huntington College. Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.