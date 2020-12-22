Marilynn J. (Youngs) Shore, 83, of Liberty Township, formerly of the Jackson and Devils Lake area, passed away December 15, 2020, in Jackson, Mich., due to COVID-19. Marilynn was born in Jackson, Mich., in July of 1937 to Beatrice (Kill) and Duane Youngs. She graduated from East Jackson High School in 1955. Marilynn married Richard “Dick” Shore in 1956, and together they had two children, Rick and Janeen. She worked at Addison Community Hospital and the office of Abdul M. Mir, MD as office manager for many years before her retirement in 1998. She enjoyed volunteering in many groups and organizations, the most recent being the Relay for Life as a team captain and treasurer of the Consumers Power Retirees-Adrianites group until dementia robbed her of the ability to continue.

Marilynn had a love for many genres of music, if it had rhythm, she was moving to it. Her most recent efforts involved supporting the Brooklyn Food Pantry by attending the fundraising music series, curated by her son Rick (Irish Hills Roots and String Music Series).

In addition to Dick, Rick and Janeen, Marilynn is survived by her loving daughter-in-law, Robyn (Licking) Shore; grandchildren, Rachel (Shore) Rang, Brandon Thomas and fiancé Jessica Oorbeck, Ryan Shore and wife Jessi Dewey. Marilynn had two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Lucas Rang. She is also survived by her brother, Lynn (Betty) Youngs, two brothers-in-law, Daniel and Henry Shore and many, many nieces and nephews, along with a LARGE extended family of “sons, daughters, grand/great-grandkids, nieces and nephews”, plus a tight-knit group of close friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Beatrice (Kill) Youngs and father, Duane Youngs, infant sister, Janeen, cousin, Candi “Sis” Long, aunt, Vivian (Kill) Cross, in-laws, Henry and Helen (Chlebus) Shore, Leonard Shore, Virgilene (Shore/White) Hamilton, sisters-in-law, Aileen, Liz and Elene Shore. A niece, Gwen Walz and nephew, Tobin Shore, along with special friends, Bob and Shirley Licking.

The family would love to express their sincere thanks to the loving and caring staff at the Jackson County Medical Care Facility. They became her family over the past nine-plus months and loved her and cared for her like family. Thank you all, a million times over!!

Due to COVID-19 protocol, there will not be a service, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Per Marilynn’s wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial donations can be made to The Brooklyn Food Pantry, Brooklyn, Mich., Cascades Humane Society, Jackson, Mich., or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Please leave a message of comfort for Marilynn’s family or sign her guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.