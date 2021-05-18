Delmer E. Keil, 82, of Somerset Township, Jerome, Mich. passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home. He was born on April 5, 1939, in Somerset Township, Hillsdale County, Mich., the son of Clyde D. and Esther M. (Welker) Keil. Delmer graduated from Addison High School in 1956. He married Shirley J. Welch on June 14, 1961, in Hudson. She survives. Delmer was a quiet simple man who worked hard and enjoyed his family. He was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed fishing, hunting for deer and turkey and his hunting trips out West for big game. Delmer loved restoring antique tractors, his Farmall and International Harvester, 14 in all.

Surviving besides his wife, Shirley are their three children, Lorraine Keil of Jerome, Mike Keil of Addison and Lisa (Chuck) Reynolds of Hillsdale, five grandchildren, Jimmy and Carrie Kandell, Alesia and Ryan Shuma, Elayna and Ben Schalk, Ryan and Katie Keil and Madison Keil, eleven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and five sisters.

Funeral Services for Delmer will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Keil Family Farm 6711 Bilby Road, Jerome Mich., at the tractor barn with Kirby Fannin officiating. Please use the south drive to the barn. Interment will follow at Pease Cemetery in North Adams. Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. It is only fitting to come into this world and go out on the same property. Delmer, may you rest in peace.

