Claudia Ann Savage, 71, of Brooklyn, Mich. passed away on April 16, 2018, at Hospice House in Adrian, Mich. She was born on February 10, 1947, in Monroe, Mich., to Gerard and Constance Emerson. She married Larry Savage on June 13, 1969, and he survives.

Also, surviving are her son, Matthew Savage of Maybee, Mich., and her daughter, Jill (Tim) of Clinton, Mich. And two grandsons, Kyle and Kody Settles. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Donna Hetchler and Linda Swain.

Claudia grew up in Monroe and graduated from Monroe High School in 1965.She worked as an operator at Michigan Bell after high school for over 15 years. She then devoted her time to her family and raising her family in the Dundee area. After moving to Brooklyn she worked at O’Hara Chrysler and Jackson Community College in the catering department.

She loved to cook from scratch and was well known for her pies and cookies. She also enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb. She enjoyed canning fresh produce, fruit, and other homemade items. She was active in a local quilt group and enjoyed all kinds of crafts projects and shared that love with her grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors and loved to kayak on Lake Columbia and with the manatees in Florida.

She did not wish any services. At her request memorial contributions can be made to Canines of Hope, 4911 Schneider Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 or online at www.caninesofhope.org.