Geraldine Irene “Jeri” Markiewicz, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away Friday, December 11, 220, in her home, under the loving care of her family. She was born July 22, 1941, in Angola, Ind., the daughter of Arthur Jacob and Thelma Marie (Ellis) Rose.

She is survived by her four children, Richard (Jeannine) Markiewicz of Jackson, Mich., Victoria (Jeffrey) Brown of Oldsmar, Fla., Yvonne (Richard) Golowic of Ypsilanti, Mich., and Valerie (Ricardo Pacheco) Markiewicz of Youngtown, Ariz.; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Sharp of Jackson, Mich. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved son, Mark Allen Markiewicz. Jeri was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, who treasured her family and friends, embracing and cherishing every moment with them along with her love for the Lord.

Jeri worked as a registered nurse and retired after many years of service. She was a member of the Odd Fellow & Rebekah Lodge in Brooklyn and she was instrumental in the start-up of the first Head Start Program in Jackson, Mich.

A funeral service to honor the life of Geraldine Irene Markiewicz will be held at Grace Church in Jackson (2692 N. Dettman Road, Jackson, MI 49201) on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dr. Wesley Rowe officiating. Interment will take place at the Columbia Cemetery in Columbia, Ohio, on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends for visitation, at Grace Church in Jackson on Tuesday, December 15, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to a charity of their choice. Please visit hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and send a condolence to the family.