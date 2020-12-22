Glenda Hoover (VanLuven), 63, of Jackson, Mich. Passed away on December 11, 2020, at home. Glenda was born in Conway, Arkansas on January 26, 1957, to Mary and Glenn VanLuven. Glenda grew up as the daughter of a career Airforce sergeant living as far away as Libya, Africa. After leaving the Oscoda Airforce Base in Northern Michigan, the family relocated to Brooklyn, Mich.

Glenda graduated from Columbia Central High School in 1975. At age 18 she began working at the State of Michigan in downtown Jackson, Mich., retiring after 20 years.

Glenda was an avid softball player, loved going to concerts and enjoyed going out dancing with friends at different Jackson area bars, especially the Clarklake Lodge in her younger years. She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and enjoyed watching daytime soap operas, one of her favorites was Young and the Restless. She also liked watching the University of Michigan football.

Glenda is survived by her sister, Vickie Nyman of Hudson, Mich.; fiancé Lynn Elrod of 22 years, who she lived with; three children, Amber Hoover, John Hoover and Ashley Hoover of Jackson, Mich.; nephew, Joshua Shaw of Virginia Beach and niece, Erica VanLuven of Georgia.

Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Mary VanLuven; brother, Glenn VanLuven Jr. and sister, Cindy Bates (VanLuven).

Glenda’s wishes are to be cremated. There will be no services. The family will get together at a later date to spread her ashes in a beautiful lake in the upper peninsula.