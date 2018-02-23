Daniel Stephen Doyle passed away peacefully on January 3, 2018, at his home on Lake Somerset in Somerset Township, Mich. Daniel was a loving husband of 67-years to Cecilia (Robbins). Surviving are two children, Bryan (Denise) and Catherine Doyle; and his beloved sister, Nora Groenendyk (late Kees 2015); seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Christina Doyle; daughters, Deborah Doyle (1972) and Mary Ellen Langley (2015) (Dave); sisters, Mary Burnett 2004 (Ernie) and brother, Neil 2010 (Enes).

Dan grew up in Guelph, Ontario and spent his early years working in the family candy and restaurant business Doyle’s Lunch, on Quebec Street. While still in high school, he began writing articles and humorous stories for The Guelph Review, a weekly newspaper. In 1950 he married and immigrated to the United States. Dan had a 30-year career with the Cadillac Division of General Motors in Detroit, where he proudly worked in management for product design and engineering.

After retirement, Dan moved from Dearborn to Lake Somerset. It was there when he got back into writing and published his book “Paddy”. It’s a fictional story about family life in Michigan during the first year of the American Civil War, brilliantly adapting historical facts with humorous comedy. Dan became interested in the Civil War at an early age, as his great-grandfather, Stephen Hadfield, served with the 53rd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry. In 1997, Dan created a website for the 53rd in the hopes of trying to locate all the Civil War Veterans who are buried in Canada. With a knack for history, Dan invested endless hours during retirement researching his family’s ancestry from the Civil War to the Mayflower and beyond, uncovering many fascinating stories along the way. Through his many accolades, Dan’s passion for life was evident to all who were fortunate to meet him, and his presence will surely be missed.

Cremation has taken place, but all are welcome to attend a special memorial mass that will be celebrated on Saturday, March 17, 2018 (St. Patrick’s Day, Dan’s favorite holiday) at St. Rita’s Catholic Church, 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake, Mich. at 11 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow at Cascades Manor, 1970 Kibby Road, Jackson, Mich. For luncheon reservations, visit paddymemorial.com by March 7, 2018.