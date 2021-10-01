Timothy Louis Nagy

Timothy L. Nagy, 71, passed away on September 26, 2021. Timothy was born on November 30, 1949, in Detroit, Mich., to Louis and Arlene (Koren) Nagy. Timothy married the love of his life, Lauraine Reeves, on February 6, 1970, at Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Lincoln Park, Mich. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted family man who never missed a sporting event for his children and grandchildren. Timothy was a proud graduate of Allen Park High School. He then went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force from 1969 – 1973. He worked as a long-haul trucking dispatcher in Allen Park before embarking on a 30-year career with General Motors. He loved football and coached at Ypsilanti-Lincoln, as well as in Gaylord, Rogers City, Columbia Central and Western High School. He also coached Little League. In his spare time, Timothy loved being on the water fishing.

Timothy will be missed by his wife, Lauraine; his children, Noah (Teresa) Nagy of Spring Arbor, Mich., and Christi (Tim) O’Neil of Brooklyn, Mich.; siblings, Janet (Joe) Finnigan of Ypsilanti, Mich.; grandchildren, Sydney Nagy, Noel Nagy, Kate O’Neil, Reese Nagy, Ben O’Neil, Natalie O’Neil and step-grandchildren, Zach Greenslade and Maya Greenslade; and an uncle, Thomas Kovacs. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Elara Caring Hospice or Columbia Central Football Program. Please leave a message of comfort for Timothy’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.