Daniel J. Hughes, age 24, of Troy and Jackson, along with his father Timothy, passed away Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, on Lake St. Clair while duck hunting.

Daniel is survived by his mother, Sharon Hughes of Jackson; brother, Brandon (Stacey) Hughes; niece, Hazel Hughes, all of Liberty Township; grandparents, Everett and Nancy Romain of Jackson and Barbara Hughes of California; aunts and uncles, Donna (Gary) Winzeler of Florida, Ellen (Jim) Clare, Carol Turk and David (Lisa) Hughes, all of California; many cousins and good friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, George Hughes.

Daniel was a graduate of East Jackson High School and Central Michigan University. He was employed with Continental Automotive in Auburn Hills as a supply chain analyst. Hunting, fishing, hockey, snowboarding, paintball and University of Michigan football were some of his many passions.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service to honor Daniel and Timothy’s lives was held at the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, with the Rev. Frank T. Rupnik III officiating.

For those who wish, contributions in their honor to one’s favorite charity would be appreciated. Services were conducted under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center. www.arthur-day.com

