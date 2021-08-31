Don Beavis, 90, beloved husband of the late Helen and the late Kathryn. Dear father of Brenda (Lennie) Kruszewski, Sandra Noonan and Steven. Devoted Grandfather of Jimmy Frye, Sarah (Josh) Kaser, Addison (Kate), Lynsey (Brian) Goodwin, Alyssa Pearce, and Kaitlyn Noonan. Treasured great-grandfather of six and one on the way. Dear brother of Muriel Benson and brother-in-law of Lois Chowning, Kay Wagner, Larry Benson and the late Lola Zick.

Visitation Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). www.santeiufuneralhome.com.