George Alfred Fullerton, Jr. (Al), 82, passed away May 1, 2021, under the loving care of his wife, Phyllis Fullerton, family and Careline Hospice of Jackson and his very special nurse, April. He was born on February 7, 1939, in Jackson, Mich., to George and Mary (Cichy) Fullerton. George proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a devoted University of Michigan fan who will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

Al will be missed by his wife, Phyllis; his daughters, Robin (Dave) Draper; Kimberly (John) Whitaker; Christy (Jim) Benson; his stepdaughter, Jackie (Dan) Stockwell and a stepson, Brian Parkus; brothers, Joe Fullerton and Mike (Malena) Fullerton; nine grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Fullerton.

A private graveside service will take place at Cement City Baptist Church Memorial Gardens. Please leave a message of comfort for George’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.