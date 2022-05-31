Gary Dale Malson, 59, passed away peacefully, Friday, May 20, 2022, under the care of Careline Hospice. Gary’s family and friends will gather Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Eineder Funeral Homes – Brooklyn Chapel. His funeral service will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. following the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., at Cement City Baptist Church (16788 Cement City Road, Cement City). Pastor Drew Wood will officiate.

He was born on November 25, 1962, in Adrian, Mich., to Richard and Margaret (Harrison) Malson. Gary married the love of his life, Robin Lott, on August 15, 1981, in Ithaca, Mich. He will be remembered as a very giving person that could fix anything. Gary was an amazing role model for his children, handing down his many life skills. He was quite the jokester and had a terrific sense of humor. Gary enjoyed hunting for wildlife and mushrooms, along with chopping wood. He was an avid car and motorcycle collector, attending many auto shows. Gary attended Onsted Schools and graduated from Fulton High School in 1980. He worked the family farm and found that he was very mechanical, which prompted him to take employment as a mechanic for the State of Michigan. Gary will be missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his canine companion, Zane.

Gary is survived by his wife of 40 years, Robin; his children, Gerald (Lori) Malson, Matthew (Vanessa) Malson and DeAnna Malson; his parents, Richard and Margaret; sisters, Cindy (Gary) Graham and Lezlie Malson; grandchildren, Lukas and Kryslynn; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Gary’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.