Cletus Allen Brooks, 84, of Onsted, met his Savior on May 16, 2022. Cletus was born in Adrian on November 20, 1937. He lived his life on the family farm in Onsted. Cletus married Jacqueline Alta Yaeger at West Adrian Community Church on June 14, 1958. They have three children, Craig (Barb), Kevin (Sandy), and Sherry (Bart) Duke. He was an only child and was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Alton Brooks, and a son, Mark.

Cletus was a farmer, inventor, businessman, and ham radio operator (being an important head of the Skywarn system). He also ran his own sawmill for many years. He and Jackie raised their family on the farm where he raised dairy cows, until 1980 when they lost many in a fire. Cletus invented a machine to feed cattle in the early 1960s and implemented that into his business, Selective Feeder Company. The business evolved into Selective Data Systems, Inc., which he retired from in 2010.

Cletus had many hobbies and interests and enjoyed sharing them. He made jewelry, jewelry boxes, and frames, turned wood bowls, and loved spending time on his tractors. He was a collector of radio equipment, rocks, and minerals. He was also a pilot and loved to camp and travel.

Cletus has six grandchildren, Leeann (Craig) McMichael, Taylor, Emma, and Austin Brooks, and Landon (Sarah) Duke and Logan Duke. He was blessed to be a great-grandfather to Ollie, Vivian, Kalen, and Bennett. Cletus was a member of the Gateway Community Church and was a supporter of many missionaries and ministries, including Drive-in Ministries and The Gospel Barn.

Visitation for Cletus will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of service at Gateway Community Church, 268 S. Main St., Onsted with Pastor Tom McMichael officiating. Burial will be held in Maple Shade Cemetery.