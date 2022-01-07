Mark Ralph McCutcheon, 61, of Napoleon, passed away peacefully, Friday, December 24, 2021. Mark’s Funeral Service will be held, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 402 S. Mill St., Brooklyn, Mich. Rev. Jeff Sheeks will officiate. He was born on March 8, 1960, in Akron, Ohio, to Robert and Elaine (Wells) McCutcheon. He will be remembered as a quiet man that kept to himself, but was willing to help anyone in need. Mark spent the majority of his life in Florida as a printer for the Orlando Sentinel. He moved to Michigan to be near his family and continue his career after the closing of the Orlando Sentinel. Mark was a huge Ohio State fan and loved cheering them on too many championships. He also enjoyed doing yard work with his trusty companion, Haylee. Mark will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mark is survived by his sisters, Linda Woods, Marilyn McCutcheon and Sandra (Steven) Grodi; several nieces and nephews, many cousins, and his fur buddy, Haylee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elaine; stepfather, Richard Flaherty; brothers, George, Robert and Raymond; sister, Marlene; and brother-in-law, Sampson Woods.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Cascades Humane Society. Please leave a message of comfort for Mark’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.