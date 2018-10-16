Barbara Herzog, 84, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on September 20, 2018. She was born on July 20, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Rhoda (Reynolds) Frye and William Frye. Barb was married for 65 years to her loving husband, Dutch, who preceded her in death by two years. She was close to her two daughters, Barb Ziegert and Su Harambe. She loved her three grandchildren, Ryan Joseph, Shawn Herzog, and Katie Joseph and always encouraged them to be their best selves.

Barb was a perfect homemaker, making a lovely, welcoming home for her family and friends. She loved to bake and was an excellent interior decorator. She is the only person most of us knew who did a thorough spring and fall housecleaning, every year. She liked a beautiful and tidy home.

Barb walked twice a day in the Swan Creek Park with her sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Herzog. They walked in all kinds of weather. She was loved by many people in the park and made lots of friends there. She was part of the Swan Creek community for at least 15 years.

Barb enjoyed people and music and she loved to laugh. There was always room at her table and in her heart for another person. Together she and Dutch were surrogate parents and grandparents to a variety of people over the years. She loved, spending time with her brother and sister as well and also just come by for a piece of pie and a long talk. And those same nieces and nephews helped her in her time of need. She lived in Jerome, Mich., at a house on a lake, she loved having people drop by to fish or just to hang out with her and Dutch. She was also an active member and regular volunteer at Lewis Avenue Baptist Church and had a large community of friends there.

Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Betty Riddle; daughters, Barb (Richard) Ziegert, Su (Anthony Campbell) Harambe; grandchildren, James Ryan Joseph, Shawn (Jennifer Kantzer) Herzog and Katie Joseph; great-grandchildren, Alexis Hernandez and Jackson Herzog. Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Dutch and her brothers, Jimmy Frye and William (Rosie) Frye.

Services will be held for Barbara Herzog on Saturday, October 27, at 11 a.m. at Lewis Avenue Baptist Church, 6320 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, Mich. Luncheon to follow.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please leave condolences for the family at www.NewcomerToledo.com.