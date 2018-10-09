Francis “Popeye” Ballard, 92, of Brooklyn, died October 4, 2018, at the Hospice Home in Jackson. He was born January 28, 1926, to Clarence and Effie Ballard in Monroe, Mich. He was a World War II Veteran and was stationed in Germany. He lived in Ida and worked at Woodall in Monroe.

In 1985 he moved to Vineyard Lake to his cottage, where he resided until July. He loved fishing, hunting, and camping. He especially enjoyed fishing trips to Canada with his nephew Delbert and his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Effie Ballard; brothers, Homer, Lester, Glenn, Earl, Walter, and Ralph; and sisters, Mabel and Ruth. He is survived by his sister, Vera Siterlet, and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to friends Bob and Karen at the lake. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2019. Arrangements will be handled by Borek Jennings Funeral Home of Brooklyn.