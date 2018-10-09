Kimberly S. Ford, 60, of Manitou Beach, passed away on Friday, October 5, 2018, at her home.

She was born on February 26, 1958, in Belleville, Mich., the daughter of Thomas L. and Barbara L. (Cooper) Tidwell. She was formerly married to Michael S. Ford.

Kimberly graduated from Addison High School and lived in the Addison-Manitou Beach area most of her life. She was formerly employed at Buddy’s Mini Mart for several years. She then worked at Lakeside Hardware from 2003-2017. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Kimberly is survived by three daughters, Heather (Brian) Harper of Clayton, Shelby Ford and Amber Ford both of Manitou Beach; four grandchildren, Breanna, Shyla, Sophia and Lydia Harper all of Clayton; one great-granddaughter, Emrie Harper of Clayton; two brothers, Kerry (Carrie) Tidwell of Indianapolis, Ind., Keith Tidwell of Crossville, Tenn.; two sisters, Rebecca Sramek of Litchfield, Kelly (Dave) Hester of Clarkston, Mich. She was preceded in death by one brother, Kevin Tidwell and her mother, Barbara Tidwell.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Jeff Malin officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the family or Hospice of Lenawee.

Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.