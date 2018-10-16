Dorothy (Schill) Lyons passed away on October 6 peacefully after a long fight with her health issues. Retirement allowed her to volunteer for some wonderful events, Atlanta Olympics, Gold Cup Race and the World Figure Skating Championships. She enjoyed playing bridge and had over 100 points towards her life master. Upon her retirement, she enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world with her close friends. She enjoyed sharing her time with her children, grandchildren. Dorothy felt complete joy and satisfaction that she was able to introduce her great-grandchildren, Parker, Blake Lemon, and Peyton, to the wonders and joy of Clarklake.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Roger Lyons. She was active in the Jackson Dental Society, Junior Welfare League, and many other community activities. She was a graduate of Ohio State University but always rooted for Michigan until the final game of the season.

She is survived by her children, Roger (Sandy), Barb (John) Czyrka, and Bruce (Carol); grandchildren, Kaci (Andy) Babineau, B.J. (Sally), and Cristina Czyrka; and great-grandchildren, Parker and Peyton, Babineau and Blake Lemon Lyons.

Thank you to Robbie Sawitski for her loving care. Also a thank you to the Henry Ford Hospice nurses and staff for their support for the last 2½ years.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Friday, October 19, 2018, at 11 a.m. with Reverend Sarah Hurlbert officiating. Visitation will also take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice or the Clarklake Spirit Trail.