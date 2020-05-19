Flora Elizabeth Ferri, 71, of Cement City, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 21, 1948, in Detroit, the daughter of Alfred “Shorty” and Frances (Tankersly) Morgan. Flora graduated from Bellville High School. She married Lawrence Ferri on November 8, 1975, in Ypsilanti, and he survives.

Flora worked at the Canteen for GM at the Willow Run Plant, Rice Manor in Parma, and a long-time bus driver for Columbia School District. She enjoyed buying storage units, fishing, hunting, gardening, canning, and her fondest pastime was being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Flora was truly loved and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Surviving Flora besides her husband, Lawrence are her two daughters, Angela Koesterer of St. Louis, Mo., and Lori (Devin) O’Neill of Brooklyn; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) Pickler of Aurora, Colo., Naomi Stump of Brooklyn, Brook Koesterer of St. Louis, Mo., Anais Koesterer of St. Louis, Mo., Callie Stump of Brooklyn, Bella Koesterer of St. Louis, Mo., and Brody O’Neill of Brooklyn; three great-grandchildren, Jude Bertani, Ozzy Ferri, and Ella Pickler; a sister, Ruth (Dan) Janowicz of Muskegon; a brother, Edward (Claudia) Rice of Garden City; a sister-in-law, Laurie Rice of Garden City; three nephews, and six nieces of which she held very dear to her heart and many beloved cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, John Rice, and her sister, Laura Mae and her husband, Larry Kaatz.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held later this summer. Arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted.