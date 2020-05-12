Robert Eugene Ferguson, 82, of Somerset Township, Cement City, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Arbor Manor Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center in Spring Arbor.

Robert was born on November 8, 1937, in Somerset Township, Mich., to Harold Wayne and Doris Marie (Cunningham) Ferguson. He married Gail Marie Butts on May 24, 1958. They were married for 30 years. On November 5, 1997, he married Joy Lee VanderAarde in Somerset, Mich. She preceded him in death on January 11, 2010.

Robert graduated from Addison High School. He was a dairy farmer his whole life and lived in the Hillsdale County area for over 60 years. He was past president and an active member of the Inter-Lakes Lions Club and a member of Brothers of the Third Wheel Triking Club. Robert and Joy owned TFS Enterprises. Through their business, they sold old records, hand-crocheted items, and homemade baked goods, which they enjoyed selling at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds on Saturdays.

Robert is survived by two sons, Kevin (Evelyn) Ferguson of Cement City, David (Wendie) Ferguson of Bentonville, Ark., one daughter, Christine (David) Knox of Jackson; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one sister, Marilyn Lown of Adrian, and Robert’s first wife, Gail Vahovick. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joy, and two sisters, Janet and Susan.

Cremation has taken place. A visitation and memorial service will be held at a later date with Pastor Lucas Miller officiating. Private Graveside Services will take place at Church’s Corner Cemetery, Wheatland Township, Hillsdale County, Mich.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

