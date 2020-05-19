Susan Carol McClarren, 76, of rural Harrison, passed away at her home on Monday, May 4, 2020. Susan was born April 25, 1944, in Jackson, Mich., the daughter of Lawrence Edward Scheid and Ardis Agatha (Henzie) Scheid. Susan was raised in Manchester, Mich., and graduated from Manchester High School in 1962. Susan was united in marriage to Mr. James R. McClarren on May 26, 1988, in Hillsdale, Mich.

Mrs. McClarren had resided in Harrison since 1996, coming from Logan, Ohio, and previously from Somerset, Mich. Susan retired from Blodgett-Shell Convenience Store of Harrison after several years as a store manager. Susan was an avid reader, an excellent cook, and baker. She enjoyed watching her daily soap operas and cheering on her beloved University of Michigan football team. She also enjoyed camping, traveling to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and spoiling her fur babies.

Surviving Mrs. McClarren is her loving husband of thirty-one years, Mr. James R. McClarren of Harrison; one daughter, Catherine Townsend, and husband, Darin of Clarence Center, New York; three grandchildren, Dalton Townsend and wife, August, Zachary Townsend and Tad Townsend; one great-granddaughter, Melany Townsend; one sister, Kathleen Wilde, and husband, Jeff of Harrison; one brother, Leonard Scheid, and wife, Pat of Swansboro, North Carolina; two nieces, three nephews, plus many extended family members. Mrs. McClarren was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services honoring Susan will be held at a later date. To share an online memory or condolence with Susan’s family, please visit www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements for Mrs. McClarren are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989) 539-7810.