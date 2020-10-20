It is with great sorrow to announce the passing of Erin Renae Rodabaugh, born November 19, 1976 and passed October 11, 2020.

She is survived by her two sons, Liam Orion Gleason and Eden Cale Katz; her mother, Robin Renae Walker and stepdad, Bill Walker; her Aunt Arliss Bones; her three brothers, Reed Walker, Justin Rodabaugh, Ernie Rodabaugh; her dad, Ernie Rodabaugh Sr.; stepmom, Vickie Rodabaugh; grandmother, Lois A. Little and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

“I love you my sweet, grama, Lois A. Little.” Butterfly morning.