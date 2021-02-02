Brandon James Badge, 39, of Brooklyn (Lake Columbia) passed away on January 20, 2021. Brandon was born September 14, 1981, in Livonia, Mich., to Jim and Cindy (Vogt) Badge. He graduated from Columbia Central High School in 2000 and Michigan State University in 2004 with a packaging engineering degree.

Brandon enjoyed hiking, kayaking, camping and snorkeling, with a passion for nature and the great outdoors. He also enjoyed watching and feeding the birds and being near water or the lake, especially the Great Lakes.

He will be greatly missed by his parents, Jim and Cindy; his loving brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Beckie; dear to him were nieces, Skyla, Caya and Ella; and the love of his life, Nora Chen; and “kitty” the cat he rescued 10 years ago. Also, many dear and loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Terry and Shirley Badge, and Raymond and Johanna Vogt.

Brandon had a heart of gold and will be remembered for his quick-witted charm. He also had a heartfelt desire in donating to the local food bank. For those who wish, donations may be made in Brandon’s memory to a local food bank of their choice.

A memorial service and a celebration of Brandon’s life will be held at a later date. Please leave a message of comfort for Brandon’s family or leave a message at www.lauerfh.com (Hastings Chapel).