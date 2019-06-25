Shellie Jayne Campbell, 65, passed away June 19, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1954, in Pontiac, Mich., to Harry Hubert and Eunice Lavern (Hartsoe) Dunigan. Shellie married the love of her life, James D. Campbell, Jr., on December 31, 1980, in Drayton Plains, Mich. Shellie worked for the University of Michigan retiring after 28 years. She enjoyed shopping for shoes, jewelry and selling items on E-bay. Shellie was a very giving person that truly enjoyed life and was adored by her family. Some of her favorite times were camping with the family, gambling, traveling and going to the American Legion. She loved her husband Jim unconditionally as well as her fur babies and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Shellie will be missed by her sisters, Diane (Denny) Levitt and Diana Asbel; nieces and nephews, Joey, Jimmy, John (Mary Grace), Phillip, Sean (Brittany) and Kelly Dunigan, Michael and Chad Levitt, Larry (Alona) Aubry, Sherrie (Robert) Tarnoski, Scott (Anne) Aubry, Kim (John) Ecker, Russell (Marina) Asbel, Lee Asbel; great-nieces and nephews, John and Jossalyn Ecker and Kevin Aubry, Joe and David Dunigan, Sarah, Rachel, Andrew, Jennifer, Jackson and Lily Dunigan and great-great niece, Cora Lavern Dunigan and her beloved fur babies, Sammie, Boots, Felix, Champ and Bubber. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim; parents and brothers, Harry Joe, Quentin, and Ronnie.

Shellie’s family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. – noon, Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel Brooklyn. Her Farewell will be held at noon following the gathering. Pastor Jeff Sheek of First Baptist Church of Brooklyn will serve as celebrant. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Please leave a message of comfort for Shellie’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.