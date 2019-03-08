Elizabeth Ann (Reed) Prestin, left the earth for her heavenly home on February 23, 2019. She was born on May 11, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, to Herman E. Reed and Anne E. Mangold. She worked for Ohio Bell where she met her husband, Charles E. Prestin, who she married on May 31, 1958. Charles predeceased her in 2006. They raised their family in the Liberty Center, Ohio area where they built their own home and raised their children on 20 acres. They moved to Napoleon, Mich., in 1983 where they built an octagonal house on Stoney Lake. Elizabeth enjoyed having family visit to canoe, kayak, and picnic on the lake.

She left a wonderful legacy of six children and 15 grandchildren. Children: Elizabeth Nitz Uhlik (Jim Uhlik) of Monclova, Ohio; William (Bonnie) Prestin of Lebanon, Ind.; Edward (Tracie) Prestin of Napoleon, Mich.; Thomas (Nicole) Prestin of Gross Pointe, Mich.; David Prestin of Traverse City, Mich. and Varian Wolfe of Gainesville, Fla. Grandchildren: Gilbert Prestin, Matthew Prestin, Gregory Nitz, Daniel Prestin, Jack Prestin, Timothy Prestin, Elizabeth Nitz, Katherine Prestin, Victoria Prestin, William Prestin, LeAnn Prestin, Eric Prestin, Jennifer Prestin, Catherin

Elizabeth was a member of Faith Mennonite Church in Hillsdale, Mich., and enjoyed the teachings of the church and bringing her grandchildren to worship and fellowship. Elizabeth had a love of reading and remembered many medical facts when she was called upon for advice. She loved gardening and fruit trees and tending to her chickens. When she called to the sandhill cranes on the lake they answered her.

A graveside funeral service to honor the life of Elizabeth Ann Prestin will be held at the Stoll Cemetery on Moscow Road, in Moscow Township, Mich., on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mervin Sommers from Faith Mennonite Church officiating.