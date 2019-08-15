Her legacy . . . Elizabeth Ann Hennells, 79, passed away August 9, 2019. She was born on June 13, 1940, in Pulaski, Tenn., one of eight children to Renza and Hautie (Glover) Neely. Elizabeth married the love of her life, Thomas Hennells, on May 13, 1961, in Ann Arbor. She went to beauty school in her younger days but was a homemaker most of her life. Elizabeth enjoyed being a Girl Scout leader for her daughters and was a talented seamstress who made uniforms for her children’s activities. Something the family treasured was her personalized poetry she would write to them on special occasions. Elizabeth had a “firecracker” personality and enjoyed bowling, boating, going to casinos and being part of a euchre club. Above all her family meant the world to her and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her family . . . Elizabeth will be missed by her husband, Tom; her daughters, Kelli (Steven) Cain, Kerri (Mike) Thomasson and Susan (Scott) Doman; eight grandchildren, Ethan, Ashley, Ryan (Kelly), Michael (Jaime), Nicholas (Sonia), Josh, Drew and Emily; seven great-grandchildren, Ava, Dylan, Lauren, Leah, Joaquin, Isela and Emma; two brothers, William “W.E.” (Judy Smith) Neely, Ray (Sue) Neely, and three sisters, Joy Markus, Janice Leckner, Jarrell Dean (Norman) Cole. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Sheila Rae at birth and her sister, Mauvelyn.

Her farewell . . . Elizabeth’s family and friends will gather Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn where her farewell will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Sheeks will be officiating with burial following at Highland Cemetery in Brooklyn. Memorial contributions are suggested to American Lung Association. Please leave a message of comfort for Elizabeth’s family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.