Her legacy . . . Shirley Ellen Tilden, age 81, lifelong Brooklyn resident, passed away Feb. 16, 2017, under the loving care of her family and the staff at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. She was born Dec. 23, 1935, in Rome Township Michigan, the daughter of Homer E. and Berndena E. (Mapes) Gestwite. Shirley married Joseph J. Tilden in Adrian March 29, 1958, and he preceded her in death. Shirley was a teacher with the Columbia School District for many years until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in Brooklyn. Shirley leaves a legacy of students whose lives she touched through learning.

Her family . . . Shirley is survived by her children, Marie Reed and Sam Tilden; sisters, Nancy Muck and Joan Kelly; grandchildren, Ellen Ann (fiancé Tom Scherer) Reed, Ryan Michael (Chastity) Reed; great-grandchildren, Abigail Lynn Rickard and Avery May Scherer. In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, William “Elwin” and Rodney “Butch” Gestwite.

Her farewell . . . Shirley’s family will greet friends Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, Brooklyn, at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. In Shirley’s honor, memorial donations may be shared with Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice or American Legion Auxiliary Post #315. Please sign Shirley’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Tilden family by calling 877-231-7900.