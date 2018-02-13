Edward R. “Rocky” Shuster, 95, a longtime resident of Napoleon Township, passed away Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Arbor North Assisted Living Center under the loving care of his family, the wonderful Arbor North staff and Great Lakes Caring Hospice.

He is survived by four children, David (JoAnne) Shuster of Arizona, Nancy (Ken) Mims of Missouri, Dennis (Mary Ann) Shuster and Gail (Ed) Keagle; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine; daughter, Kay McCluer; six siblings, Leonard, Everett, Gaylord, Irene, Ruth and Helen; and his parents, Ernest and Sylvia (Hoy) Shuster.

Rocky was a veteran of the U.S. Army Paratroopers, World War II; was a long time truck driver and then retired from Dawn Foods. He was a member of the American Legion Rose City Post, the Irish Hills F.O.E. and the Napoleon Lodge #301 Free and Accepted Masons. In his earlier years, he was an avid gardener, birder, and loved camping with Ma. His generosity for sharing donuts was endless. In Rocky’s last three years at Arbor North he developed great friendships and shared his love of card playing with them.

Services will be held at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, 361 E. Grove, Michigan Center on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment with Military Honors by the Jackson County American Legion Ritual Team will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Napoleon, Mich. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in his memory to Great Lakes Caring Hospice. Services are under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center. www.arthur-day.com