Cordelia D. Day, 94, of Rochester Hills, Mich., passed away at home on Thursday, January 18, 2018 under the loving care of her family and hospice. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William L. Day in 2011; parents, Raymond and Florence (Bernstein) Choate; brother and sister-in-law, Raymond and Florine Choate; Day in-laws, Elizabeth (Bob) Boey, Jennie Bruffy, Frances (Irwin) Bloom, Fred (Eva) Day, John Day and Marcia Meyer. Cordelia is survived by her five children, Mary Elizabeth Day of Rochester Hills, David (Rose) Day of Rochester Hills, Dana (Kay Lynn) Day of Bonne Terre, Missouri, Donald (Judy) Day of Spain and Lori D. Day of Bonne Terre, Missouri; 10grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Ramona Livernois; sister-in-law, Janet Day of Clarklake and brother-in-law, Pat Bruffy of Kansas City, Missouri; many nieces and nephews.

Born and raised in Liberty Township, she was a graduate of Napoleon High School and attended Foote School of Nursing before heading out to marry Bill in San Antonio, Texas on July 4, 1943. Cordelia was a devoted mother and Air Force wife, packing up the family to follow Bill throughout the country during his 20 year tenure in the armed services. Upon his retirement in 1962, the family settled back in Liberty Township for over 20 years before againmoving, living in places such as Napoleon and Madison Heights, Mich., Farmington, Missouri, Santa Barbara, Calif., Vail (Tucson), Ariz., Bonne Terre, Missouri and finally back to Michigan.

Cordelia was so very proud of her children and grandchildren; family meant the world to her and she was always supportive of their activities. She enjoyed all types of animals for pets, from cats and dogs to birds, tortoises and horses. Some of her hobbies were knitting and crocheting, gardening and genealogy, Cordelia spent untold hours compiling family history books for every branch of her and Bill’s family lineage.

As was her request, cremation has taken place and a local service of remembrance will be held later this year. Arrangements are under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, Michigan Center.www.arthur-day.com.