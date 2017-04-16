Edward M. Robderts

Edward M. Roberts, 75, of Manitou Beach, Mich., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 16, 2017, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian. He was born March 10, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio. He was the son of the late Vaughn M. and Elvena (Staib) Roberts. He married Connie L. Bennett Aug. 25, 1962, in Adrian, Mich., and she survives.

Ed was a graduate of Adrian High School in 1961. He then went on to work for Ford Motor Company in Saline and retired after 39 years of service. Ed was a long-time resident of Manitou Beach who loved Devils Lake. Pontoon rides were a favorite, in addition to spending time with his two granddaughters.

Surviving Edward in addition to his wife, Connie, are his three children, Rick, Jeff, Debbie (Scott) Sherry, and granddaughters Megan and Kayla Sherry. He is also survived by his brother, Jim (Camille) Roberts, and sister, Catherine.

A private viewing and visitation for immediate family members will take place at Brown Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with a family celebration of Edward’s life to be held at a later date. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.brownvanhermert.com.