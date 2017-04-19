Carolyn Ann Marcum, 67, of Rollin Township, Hudson, Mich., passed away Sunday, April 16, 2017, at her home.

She was born Aug. 1, 1949, in Hillsdale, Mich., to Clark D. and Arlie V. (Ellison) Bolenbaugh. She married Ronald C. Marcum Sept. 8, 1967, in Rollin, Mich., and he survives.

Carolyn graduated from Addison High School in 1967. She then attended Jackson Community College for three years. She lived in Rollin Township for the past 47 years. She was a tax preparer for H&R Block in Hudson and also out of her home for 30 years, retiring in 2012. Carolyn was a member of the Rollin Baptist Church. She enjoyed working, spending time with her family, spending time outdoors, observing nature, attending MMA Fights and volunteering with youth.

Surviving besides her husband Ronald, is one son, Ronald R. (Theresa) Marcum of Howell, Mich., one daughter, Rhonda L. (Craig) Phillips of Somerset; grandchildren, RJ Marcum of Howell, Brennan and Logan Merrill of Howell, Deon (Heather) Tripp of Onsted, Justin (Angie) Tripp of Onsted, Zack Phillips, Nick Phillips of Bay City, Mich., Alex Phillips, MacKenzie Phillips of Somerset, Mike (Mandy) Ballard and Trisha Ballard of Jonesville; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Charles Bolenbaugh of Hudson; ten nephews, five nieces, twenty-five great-nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Mary Hagar and Harriet Bolenbaugh; sister-in-law, Linda Bolenbaugh; nephews, Richard Bolenbaugh and Ryan Hagar; grandson, Nathaniel Phillips.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Memorial Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2017, at Rollin Baptist Church in Rollin, with Pastor Terry Alverson officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Michigan Youth Challenge Academy in Battle Creek.

