Edward Joseph Greskowiak, 91, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Ed’s family and friends will gather Friday, April 9, 2021, from 2 to 3 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 3 p.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, Clarklake. Fr. Tom Helfrich, OSFS will serve as celebrant. Covid-19 restrictions will be observed; masks and social distancing is required.

He was born on November 28, 1929, in Detroit, Mich., to Edward and Anna (Goodlewska) Greskowiak. Ed married, Virginia Smith, on February 3, 1951, in Detroit, Mich. She precedes him in death. He will be remembered for his love of life. Ed was an Alumni of Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory High School, a St. Rita Catholic Church parishioner, and a member of the Grass Lake VFW. He retired from Kroger after 35 years. Ed proudly served his country in the United States Army which encouraged his love for world travel. He loved lake living, hunting, and fishing. Ed enjoyed tinkering and attended many auctions. They moved to Brooklyn, Lake Columbia area in 1977, where he truly loved spending time with his family.

Ed is survived by his children, Bruce Greskowiak of Brooklyn, Steve (Sue) Greskowiak of Haslett and Michele (Mark) Kosiara of Chicago, Ill.; grandchildren, Stacy (Joshua) McNulty, Luke (Natalie) Greskowiak, Denise (Kurt) Brown, Jeffrey (Sarah) Greskowiak, and Brian Greskowiak; great-grandchildren, Madison, Hudson, Jordan, and Wesley; many nieces and nephews; and his companion of 15 years, Donna Howard. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Virginia and a sister, Doris Shirley.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Preparatory High School or Elara Caring Hospice of Jackson. Please leave a message of comfort for Ed’s family or sign his guestbook at www.EinederFuneralHomes.com.