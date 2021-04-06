Danny H. Moore, 72, of Napoleon Township, passed away March 31, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance after complications due to COVID-19. He is survived by his wife, Pam; his children, Paula (Ryan) Coe, Nathan (Becky) Moore; one granddaughter, Sydney Coe; brothers, Ricky (Linda) Moore, Phillip (Paula) Moore; brothers-in-law, David Brower, Raymond (Nancy) Swart; sister-in-law, Phyllis Pittman and numerous nieces and nephews. Danny was born October 25, 1948, in Wickliffe, Ky., to the late Woodrow H. and Reda B. (maiden-Bailey) Moore. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Sandra Brower.

He was a 1967 graduate of Napoleon Community Schools; then enlisted in the U. S. Air Force, serving four years while stationed in Germany. He took great pride in serving his community for 14 years as a member of the Napoleon School Board while serving as president for a number of years, the Napoleon Summer Baseball Little League serving as president, a member of the Napoleon Lions Club, running the chain gang for Napoleon football games for 38 years where he was always announced as ‘Third Down Danny Moore’, Commander and member of the Wilber-Bartlett American Legion Post #315, coordinating the Wild Game Dinner and serving on the Honor Guard for fallen veterans and Memorial Day Parades. He was one of the founders of the Silver Bullet Sportsman Group (SBSG) and founder of the Pheasants for Michigan, and a longtime volunteer at the Napoleon Voting Precincts.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later time. Contributions in his memory are directed to the Danny Moore Memorial Fund, c/o 7914 Napoleon Road, Jackson, MI 49201.

Arrangements are under the care of Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC, Michigan Center (www.arthur-day.com).