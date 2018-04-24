Charles ‘Patrick’ Bruffy

Charles “Patrick”, 98, joined the band of angels March 26, 2018. Born August 19, 1919, in West Virginia, he joined the Army in 1940 and served directly under George Patton until 1945. After receiving bachelors and master’s degrees in agronomy from Michigan State and the University of Wisconsin respectively, he worked for various fertilizer and chemical companies before finishing his career with the Missouri University Extension Service.

An avid hunter and fisherman, his adventures took him across the country for elk, bear, deer, pheasants, geese, ducks and quail, making life-long friends along the way. He traveled with his wife, Jennie in a Conestoga wagon, and on his hunting mule, he followed the Oregon Trail Anniversary route from Missouri to Oregon. He knew how to tie every knot and could fix anything.

He was a supportive husband and father, encouraging his kids’ interest in showing horses and dogs. Pat was an asset to town’s people and farmers alike and his clever wit could open any door. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Jennie Cora (Day) Bruffy and his sister, Shirlie Berardi of Ohio. Pat is survived by his children, Glenna R. Bruffy and Charles E. Bruffy, both of Kansas City.

Memorial services will be at the Arthur-Day Funeral Home, 820 Fifth St., Michigan Center at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, 2018, with Reverend Larry Rubingh officiating. His family will greet friends and family beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Napoleon with military honors by the Jackson County American Legion Ritual Team. A luncheon will be served at the Napoleon United Methodist Church and will follow interment services.