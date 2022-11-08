Carol Ann Taylor, 76, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Ascension Borgess Hospital, Kalamazoo, Mich.

She was born on August 22, 1946, in Monroe, Mich., to Earl and Betty (Atchley) Whited. Carol married the love of her life, Kent Taylor, on January 9, 1965. They had 54 wonderful years together before his passing in 2019. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh and sense of humor.

Carol was employed at Brooklyn Big Boy for many years. She and her husband, Kent, were members of the American Legion Wilbur-Bartlett 315. She loved her family and was a devoted Christian. Carol started out from humble beginnings and was determined to make sure her family had an easier life. She valued love, life, and spending time with her granddaughters. Carol was loyal to a fault to her friends and a devoted wife and mother. Her family always came first, and she is well known for her hillbilly – cornbread. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Carol is survived by her sons, Bryan (Christina) Taylor and Keith Taylor; siblings, Connie, Caren, Earl, and Claude; two granddaughters, Grace and Emily; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Betty; husband, Kent; and stepfather, Bill Rennert.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the ASPCA.