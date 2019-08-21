Doyle Masters

Doyle Blaine Masters, 83, of Jackson, Mich., passed from this life on August 16.

Doyle was born in Wright Township, Hillsdale County Michigan on December 21, 1935, to Blaine and Margarite Masters.

He married Nancie Luty on July 30, 1955.

Doyle is survived by sons, Jeff (Erin) and John (Paula); their children and grandchildren; brother, Ray, and sister-in-law, Bonnie, and nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, and an infant daughter, Julie.

Doyle worked as a mechanic in the Jackson area from the late 1950’s until his move to Florida in the early 1980’s. He was a natural mechanic and enjoyed the challenges he tackled over many makes and models.

Next to Nancie, his second love was being on the golf course. He truly enjoyed his time with friends and did manage 3 holes-in-one over his many years and literally thousands of rounds.

Thanks to all the regulars at Sharp Park, for helping dad through all 18 during the last few seasons. Even Alzheimer’s never took his desire to chase the ball.

Dad’s final years here were good years, surrounded by family, friends, and the lovely congregation of Cornerstone Brooklyn. Snickers the Shih Tzu Poo was a constant friend.

Goodbyes for dad will be a small family gathering at Floral Grove Cemetery in rural West Unity, Ohio.

And now, eternity has begun, and we know that is awesome for him.

Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in Me will live even if he dies, and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die. Do you believe this?” John 11:25-26