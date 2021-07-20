Douglas W. Myers

Douglas Wilen Myers, 82, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, Jackson. A private graveside service will be held.

He was born on April 22, 1939, in Liberty Township, Mich., to Dorr and Agnes (Bridwell) Myers. Doug married the love of his life, Sharon Blossom, on August 19, 1961, at the East Liberty Church, Clarklake. He will be remembered for his easy-going personality and big heart. Doug loved to hunt, especially deer and turkey. The family took many annual trips up north to enjoy nature and all its beauty and wildlife. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing with his family, mostly country and gospel. Doug and Sharon built the home they live in as Doug was quite the handyman. One of Doug’s most treasured moments was hearing his grandson call him “Rock N Roll Doug”. He truly loved his family, friends, and his dogs. Doug was a member of the East Liberty Church in Clarklake. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Doug is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Mark Myers and Melissa (Myers) Carlton; a brother, Calvin (Dovie) Myers; one grandson, Caden Carlton; and one nephew, Matthew Myers. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Montgomery Myers.

