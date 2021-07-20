Marvin Leo Meyer, 86, of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away peacefully Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Jackson Hospice Home with family by his side. Born March 28, 1935, in Monroe, Marvin was the son of the late Leo and Grace (Wickenheiser) Meyer. He graduated high school and served his country in the Marine Corps. On June 8, 1957, he married Reatha E. Corbet. Together they raised three children. Marvin was a retired firefighter for the City of Monroe. He was a life member of the American Legion in Brooklyn and a member of the Eagles Club in Brooklyn. He was an incredible handyman that could make or fix anything and loved tinkering. He is described as a social butterfly who never met a stranger.

Marvin is survived by two of his children, Mary (Greg) Knudson of Erie, Colo., and Christopher Meyer. Additionally, he is survived by one sibling, Carol Carle of Monroe and seven grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was recently preceded in death by his spouse, Reatha on June 6, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his son, Patrick Meyer and his sister, Velma Vacjner.

A double service honoring the lives of Marvin and Reatha Meyer will be held at St Rita Catholic Church at 10516 Hayes Road, Clarklake, Mich. The service will take place on Thursday, July 22, 2021, with visitation at 10 a.m. and the funeral service at 11 a.m. A funeral luncheon will follow at the Irish Hills Eagles Club at 9500 Wamplers Lake Road, Brooklyn, Mich. For anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in Marvin or Reatha’s name, the family suggests the American Legion Post 315 of Brooklyn, or the Irish Hills Eagles Club in Brooklyn.