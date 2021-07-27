Audrey Enid (Reeves) Bull

Audrey Enid, Bull, loving and greatly loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on June 15, 2021, in Ypsilanti, Mich.

Audrey was born in London, England, on November 12, 1922, to the late Richard and Florence (Jones) Reeves. After graduating high school, she became a nurse in Essex, England during WWII. She met and married the love of her life, Douglas Bull in April 1947 in London, England and they were married until his passing in 2007. The couple immigrated to the United States and settled in Michigan where they raised their family. They spent time living on Lake Columbia until retirement when they moved to Florida.

She will be remembered as a woman with a great sense of humor and a wonderful laugh. She loved playing golf, painting in oils, doing Tai Chi and word jumbles.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Lesley Bull of Ann Arbor, Mich., and her sons, Keith (Jayne) Bull of The Woodlands, Texas; Gregory (Deborah) Bull of Red Lion, Penn.; and David (Susan) Bull of Brooklyn, Mich.; her grandsons, Garrett, Jeffrey, Nicholas, Michael, Zackery, Thomas and Lucas; her great-grandchildren, Henry, Ellen, Audrey and Lawson; and her sister, Sylvia Butler of Lakeland, Fla. She was preceded in death by brothers, Norman Reeves and John Reeves and sister, Madeleine Hale.

Cremation has already taken place. The family will celebrate Audrey’s life at a family gathering later this month. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.