His legacy . . . Douglas Snyder, age 84, of Brooklyn, passed away Oct. 6, 2016, at home under the loving care of his wife, family and Great Lakes Caring Hospice. Doug was born in Jackson Nov. 12, 1931, the son of Ialyn Chapel and raised in Brooklyn by Carl ‘Hap’ and Eileen Heck. He married Anna Mae Grady May 27, 1955, in Angola, Ind., and she survives. Doug was a United States Air Force veteran. He was an excavation contractor in the Brooklyn area for 40-plus years where he had a hand in building Stagecoach Stop and Trolz Farm (recently named Watkin’s Lake State Park). He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending free time bowling and hunting. His love for his family will be remembered and cherished.

His family . . . In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, Doug is survived by his children, Paul Snyder and Kathleen (William) Sutherland; grandchildren, Nicole (Rob) Shook and Laura (Dave) Bielby; and great-grandchildren, Trinity and David Jr.

His farewell . . . .Doug’s family greeted friends Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel, from 2 to 4 p.m. A healing farewell was held Monday Oct. 10, 2016, at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Lisa Holdridge officiating. Interment at Norvell Township Cemetery. In honor of Doug, memorial donations may be shared with Great Lakes Caring Hospice or Cascades Humane Society.

Please sign Douglas’ guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Snyder family by calling 877-231-7900.

