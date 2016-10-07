Deborah Ann Patterson

Her legacy . . . Deborah Ann “Debbie” Patterson, age 62, resident of Brooklyn, Mich., passed away suddenly Oct. 7, 2016. She was born in Detroit Jan. 11, 1954, the daughter of Francis “Frank” J. and Bobby Jo (Pruitt) Schenk. She married Eric T. Patterson Oct. 21, 2000, in Brooklyn and he survives. Debbie retired from Ford Motor Co. or “Ford’s” (as Debbie would say) as a quality inspector. Her zest for life and love for her family was unparalleled. She spent her time with family and friends, kayaking, hiking, biking, traveling, and playing pickle ball with her dearest friend, Mary Massengill. Debbie had an eye for design, both interior and floral. She was blessed with good health, incredible talent, and a loving, close-knit family. She was a doting “Gramma” who adored her two granddaughters. Debbie’s life and memory will forever be carried in the hearts of her family and friends. She would say to you all, “I hope you dance.”

Her family . . . In addition to her loving husband Eric, Debbie is survived by her father, Frank (Lora) Schenk; daughter, Michelle (Peter) Baker; siblings, John (Anne) Schenk, Patricia (Steven) Breese, Frank Schenk Jr, Joseph (Laura) Schenk; grandchildren, Phoebe and Margot; nieces and nephews, Paul, Heather, Christina, Mark, Megan, Eric, David, Jacob, Rachel, Anna, Garrett, Serena and Kierston; uncle Don and aunt Diane Oesterwind; goddaughter, Kimberly Rothermel; cousins, Donald Oesterwind Jr. and Michael Oesterwind; special feline companions, Hissy Missy and Gracie. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Bobby Jo (Pruitt) Schenk; sister-in-law, Linda Schenk; and best friend, Mary Massengill.

Celebration of life . . . Debbie’s family will greet friends Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, from 4-8 p.m. at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Brooklyn, Mich. On Friday the family will gather at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church until the time of the funeral mass at 11 a.m. with Father Thomas Helfrich presider. Interment at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Cemetery, Brooklyn.

In Debbie’s honor, memorial donations may be shared with the Cascades Humane Society. Please sign Deborah’s guestbook at www.borekjennings.com or leave a message of comfort for the Patterson family by calling 877-231-7900.

