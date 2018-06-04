Douglas L. Jackson, 91, of Brooklyn, passed away on May 31, 2018, at home with his family by his side. He was born November 29, 1926, in Vina, Ala., to Eliga T. and Shellie V. (Scott) Jackson. On January 19, 1946, he married his best friend, Donna Jean Rushton. Doug served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked as a plumber and pipe fitter for Local #313 and Local #333. He was a member of the Lenawee County Chapter 40 et 8, the American Legion Post #550, the Moose Lodge, and the Adrian Eagles. Doug was a very hard worker, excellent welder, and a mechanic. He enjoyed golfing and hunting with his friends, but what he loved most was being a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be terribly missed.

Doug is survived by his wife of 72 years, Donna; his daughter, Judy (Beau) Holbrook of Brooklyn, Mich.; five grandchildren, LeAnn (Chris) McCue, Amy (David) Sumner, Brandy (Phil) Jacobs, Chris (Nicole) Jackson, Michelle (Rob) DeWyre; 11great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Douglas Lee Jackson Jr. and a brother, Luye G Jackson.

Visitation for Douglas L. Jackson will be on Monday, June 4, 2018, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.