Charles (Charlie) Stewart Case

Charles (Charlie) Steward Case, 60, passed away into the arms of his Lord and Savior, May 30, 2018, at his home in Winston, Ga., after a long and courageous battle with liver cancer. He was born in Adrian, Mich., to Harold and Alice Case on April 11, 1958, and lived in Manitou Beach until 1969, when the family moved to Georgia. While living in Michigan he attended Onsted Community Schools.

After completing school in Georgia, Charlie worked in industrial insulation and later formed his own company, C&C Insulating, with his father, Harold Case, as his assistant. He “dabbled” in real estate some but later found his passion in computers.

He owned VIP, (Video Image Productions), a computer animation company, featuring many artists, corporations and computer graphics by Charlie.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Alice Case in 2017 and 2013, respectively. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 26 years, Patricia, one daughter, Ariel, a grandson, Cooper, (the apple of his eye), and two sisters, Jean Luck of Adrian, Mich., and Jan Newbill, (Colonel James P. Newbill), of Shiloh, Ga.

As per Charlie’s wishes, he is being cremated, followed by a small memorial service at his home with his family and a few friends.