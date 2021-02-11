Dorothy Ann Cosher, 77, of Napoleon, passed away at Henry Ford Allegiance Health on January 31, 2021.

She is survived by three children, Chris (Robert Von Herbruck) Cosher, Scott Cosher and Angie (Alan) Hiltibran; five grandchildren, Keary Cosher, McKenna Hiltibran, Dalton (Chelsea) Hiltibran, Courtney (Bob) Mounts and Tyler (Jenn Swager) Cosher; great-grandson, Maddox Alan Mounts; sister, Barb Slusser; three nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John in 2019; her parents, Robert (1997) and Minerva ‘Minnie’ (2016) (maiden-Bach) Scott and her brother-in-law, David Slusser in 2011.

Dorothy was born Thursday, September 16, 1943, in Linton, Ind. She retired from Napoleon Community Schools as a secretary.

Cremation has taken place. A public service to celebrate Dorothy and John’s lives will be announced at a later date. Contributions in her memory are directed to the Jackson County Animal Shelter (3370 Spring Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49203). Arrangements by Arthur-Day Funeral Home, LLC, Michigan Center.