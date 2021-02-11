Larry E. Chase, 73, of Napoleon Township, was called home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2021. He was born on April 12, 1947, in Tecumseh, Mich., to Frank and Norma Chase. Larry believed we are all God’s children.

Larry served his nation in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. When he was stationed in Germany he worked as their company clerk. He worked at Tecumseh Products and retired after many years as a truck driver for USF Holland Freight. He loved being an active member of St. John’s United Church of Christ. At St. John’s he served as president, as well as participated on multiple committees, including the Community Baby Shower. He also provided the sound during church services.

Larry also volunteers his time as the DJ for the Cascades Civitan Club, a club that provides entertainment for people with disabilities. Larry loved them as much as they loved him. Larry also served as a trustee for the Napoleon Township Board. Larry had a strong presence, spoke his mind and earned respect from those around him. He was good at everything he did from trivia games to bowling, to coaching youth football and baseball, as well as high school baseball. He had a passion for music and was a well-known drummer.

In 1962, he was part of the band “Hesitations”, they released a single of Wild Little Willie through D-Town records. Larry was offered a job by Freddie “Boom Boom” Cannon to join his band, but he turned him down due to his dedication to the Hesitations. In 1998, a reunion was spurred after a compilation of the band’s music was released by Cub Koda who grew up idolizing the Hesitations. The CD “The Del-Tino’s meet the Hesitations”, was released by Norton Records in 1998. In the 70s and 80s, Larry was part of the Bob Donley Trio (with Dennis McCann) where they played at local bars, where people came from all over to hear him play.

During the last three years of his life, Larry grew even closer to the Lord and his family. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya Ann Chase in 1978; his father, Frank Oliver Chase in 1987; his step-father, Clyde “Cookie” Cook in 1987 and his mother, Norma Mae Cook in 2004.

Larry is survived by his best friend and loving wife, of 44 years, Linda Lee Chase; his loving children, Henry (Leigh) Heise Jr., Cherie (Ed) Koch, Angela (Jim) Lischkge and Dan Chase; loving grandchildren, Nicholas (Ashley) Heise, Amanda (Jake) Korytkowski, Emilee Heise (Jack), Nicole and Ashley Lischkge, Eddie and Garett Koch, Andrew and Alex Chase; loving great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Madelynn Heise, Noah and Maxwell Korytkowski; loving sister, Sharon (Steve) Bossen; loving brother, Gerald Chase (Karol); and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 801 S. Mechanic St., Jackson, MI 49203. After the future services, the interment of his cremated remains will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Napoleon with Military Honors offered by the Jonesville American Legion Post #195 Honor Guard. For those who wish, contributions in Larry’s memory may be directed to his church.